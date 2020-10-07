Low-budget airline company in India announces flights from gulf country to Indian cities

A low-budget airline company in India has announced flights from a gulf country to 6 Indian cities. The flights will be operated under the air bubble agreement between Oman and India.

The air bubbled agreement of India with Oman is in effect from October 1, 2020 to November 30, 2020.

IndiGo has announced the flights. IndiGo will operate flights from Muscat in Oman to 6 Indian cities. Indigo will operate flights to Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kochi. it will start operating these flights from October 7, 2020.

The following categories of persons can fly on these flights: Any Indian national holding a valid residency permit can fly from India to Oman. Airlines must ensure the Indian nationals are eligible to enter Oman before the issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger.

Indian nationals stranded in Oman and all Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders holding passports of Oman; Nationals of Oman (including diplomats) holding valid visas issued by an Indian Mission.