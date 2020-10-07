‘Most Dangerous Celebrity’ list 2020 released: Bollywood celebrities top the list

The ;Most Dangerous Celebrity’ list 2020 was released. The list was released by a US software company, McAfee. Celebrities from Bollywood has in the top of the list. 9 celebrities from Bollywood has entered in the top ten list.

The US company has claimed that these popular celebrities are generating the riskiest search results online in India, due to the malicious sites and viruses linked to their names.

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is at the No.1 position in the top ten list. He is followed by Bollywood actress Tabu. In the number 3 comes, Tapsee Pannu followed by Anushka Sharma at four, Sonakshi Sinha at five.

Snger Armaan Malik in the sixth place, actor Sara Ali Khan coming seventh, television actress Divyanka Tripathi in eighth spot, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the ninth place and playback singer Arijit Singh in the tenth position.

Check the list below:

1.Cristiano Ronaldo

2.Tabu

3.Taapsee Pannu

4.Anushka Sharma

5.Sonakshi Sinha

6.Armaan Malik

7.Sara Ali Khan

8.Divyanka Tripathi

9.Shahrukh Khan

10.Arijit Singh

McAfee is an American global security software company. To conduct the Most Dangerous Celebrities 2020 study, they searched famous individuals to reveal which celebrities generate the most “dangerous” results – meaning those whose search results bring potentially malicious content to expose fans’ personal information. Owing to his international popularity and fan following that well resonates in India, Cristiano Ronaldo takes the top spot on the India edition of McAfee’s 2020 Most Dangerous Celebrities list.