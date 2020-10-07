Olympic champ fractures his pelvis by crashing cycle over water bottle…..

Geraint Thomas’s fractured pelvis caused from crashing over a stray water bottle that lodged in his front wheel made him withdraw from the Giro d’Italia.

Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France champion, was so close into the neutral start within the peloton when he ran over the bottle that rolled across the road. He remounted and finished the third stage, dropping from 23 seconds behind to more than 11 minutes back of leader Joao Almeida of Portugal. Thomas suffered issues up and down his left side.

“As a precaution he will be withdrawn from the race as it’s an injury that could easily be aggravated,” team doctor Phil Riley said. “It’s so frustrating,” Thomas said. “I’d put so much work into this race. I did everything I could, and feel like I was in just as good, if not better shape, than when I won the Tour. “It does make the decision easier when there’s a fracture in some ways, because obviously I don’t want to do anymore damage.”