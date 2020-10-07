Pastor Surprises “Pregnant Waitress” In Waffle House With Life-Changing “$12,000 Tip”!!!

Georgia ; A pastor from Georgia has donated $12,000 to a pregnant waitress, who was living out of her car, who he met in a Waffle House. Bishop Eusebio Phelps went into the café for an All-Star breakfast with extra bacon, but his chance meeting with waitress Hannah Hill became a heartbreaking moment. On speaking to Hill, he discovered that she was living out of her car while expecting the birth of her second child – something which struck a chord with him.

Phelps determined to convey Hill’s story on Facebook and asked if anyone would like to contribute. Soon, people were donating large amounts of money, and so Phelps learned that he had to track her down to give her a big surprise.

Hill was asleep in her car when she received a phone call to say she had to get down to the Waffle House right away. When she arrived she was greeted by cheers and a check for almost $12,000.

‘Life had just thrown me a curveball, you know, it’s tough being a young mom,’ she said. ‘Lately, I have been praying just because I’ve been really stressing lately. I’m like, dang I want a place to live before this baby gets here.’

Source; 11alive

Hill added that she had no mistrust that the money would change her life. Not only that, but the New Faith Christian Church has also promised to take care of all the costs of childcare for both of Hill’s children for an entire year.‘We’ve got her, we’ve got her kids, she’s going to be alright. I can promise you that,’ the pastor said in an emotional social media video.