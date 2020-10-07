Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah named as new crown prince of Kuwait

The new Emir of Kuwait has named the new crown prince for the country. Kuwait ruler heikh Nawaf Al Sabah has named Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah as crown prince on Wednesday. Sheikh Meshal is deputy chief of the National Guard and a brother of the late emir, who died last Tuesday. Sheikh Nawaf assumed power following the death of his brother Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad .

The selection of Sheikh Meshal, which must be approved by Parliament, “was blessed by the Al Sabah family,” read a statement from the emir’s office.

Also Read: “We will put an end to tyrannical rule in state and herald a new beginning”

Sheikh Meshal, 80, has been deputy chief of the National Guard since 2004 and was head of State Security for 13 years after joining the Interior Ministry in the 1960s.