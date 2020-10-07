State government to provide jobs to kin of those killed by elephants

The state government will provide jobs to the next of kin of victims killed by elephants in the state. This was announced by Chief Minister. The West Bengal government has decided this.

“A villager killed by an elephant used to get a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh from the state government. We have taken a policy decision that a family member of a victim will get a job in the Home Guard department,” said Banerjee.

“Mainly, such incidents of elephant attacks take place in districts including Bankura, Purulia, East and West Midnapore. It also takes place in North Bengal. Each of the victims usually gets Rs 2.5 lakh. Now, a job to the next of kin will be of immense help for such families,” Banerjee added.

At least 433 people have been killed across West Bengal between April 2014 and September 2019.