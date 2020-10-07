“Those responsible for such outrageously incorrect assertions to run down a constitutional office will not be without consequences”: Governor warns state government

The verbal fight between the Governor and the state government has once again intensified. The governor has raised serious allegations against the state government over the law and order situation. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has raised serious allegations against Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government. Jagdeep Dhankhar accused that the state has recorded more than 200 rapes and over 600 kidnappings in August alone.

“Rapes-223 and Kidnappings-639 @MamataOfficial in August 2020 as per official reports indicate worrisome state of crime against women- a cause of concern. Time to douse fire under feet and put law and order in place @WBPolice @KolkataPolice before attending flames elsewhere,” Governor tweeted. The Governor claimed that the data were authentic and officially sent to him from each division.

For this, the home department in state has given a reply that the allegations were baseless and misguiding. “Rajbhavan dissemination of WB “statistics” on rape and kidnapping is not based on any official report, data, or information. Allegations are baseless, ill-founded, and misguiding: totally incongruous with authentic facts and figures,” the state home department had tweeted as a reply to Governor’s tweet.

“Stunned @MamataOfficial terrible misrepresentation. Must apologetically withdraw and make amends. Statistics of Rapes-223 and Kidnappings-639 in August 2020 emanate from authentic reports officially sent to me from each of Divisions. All figures after due diligence,” the Governor replied to this.

“Those responsible for such outrageously incorrect assertions to run down a constitutional office will not be without consequences. Such stance in public interest cannot be countenanced. Action will surely ensue. Hope they are as quick with truth as with falsehood and make amends,” Dhankhar warned state government.