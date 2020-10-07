Traffic rules imposed in Atal Tunnel. Know about the restrictions inflicted!!!

Shimla: Government has issued traffic regulations in the newly inaugurated Atal tunnel in Himachal Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the tunnel on October 3. A day after the 9.02-km long horseshoe-shaped Atal Tunnel was inaugurated, three accidents were reported on October 4 due to ‘reckless driving’.

The Kullu DM in the order stated: “Whereas the Atal Tunnel, Rohtang becomes one of the major attraction for tourists and local people since its inauguration on October 3, 2020, and a large number of public gathering and some incidents of nuisance viz. over speeding, unnecessary stoppage, outrageous driving, etc. was brought in the notice of undersigned which needs immediate action for public safety.” The unnecessary stoppage, over speeding (more than the speed limit mentioned in signboards), rash driving, wrong overtaking, etc. inside the tunnel shall be strictly prohibited and strict action will be taken against the people flouting rules under the new Motor Vehicle Act, 2019 for any violation. The administration has completely banned the unnecessary movement in emergency exits tunnel and any violation will attract action under Section 144 of the CrpC. A complete ban on photography and videography has been enforced for the area starting from 200 meters before the south portal up to the end of the tunnel.