US girl secures ‘Guinness World Record’ for the “Longest Legs”…

17-year-old, Maci Currin, from the US has bagged the Guinness World Record for having the longest legs (female) in the world.

The teenager from Austin, who aspires to become a model, says there are some negatives to having long legs, but she has embraced her height and appearance. “There are definitely negatives to having such long legs – hitting your head walking through doors, getting into cars, trying to find clothes that fit. Don’t hide it, embrace it,” she said.

It’s not just Maci who is tall in her family. Her father, Cameron, is 6ft 5in tall and her brother Jacob is 6ft 3in tall. Maci was already 5ft 7in when she was just 9 years old. The teenager currently has the longest legs in the world, but she has to grow a few inches to take the crown of the tallest living woman, that is currently held by Sun Fang from China. She stands tall at 7ft 3in.