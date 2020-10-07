Why Kim Yo Jong Is More Dangerous Than Her Brother,North Korean Supreme Kim Jong Un???

Leadership in North Korea has operated as a quasi-monarchy ever since Kim Il Sung took power. Although Kim Jong Un efficiently consolidated power, there is no indication that he designated an heir. The most likely family member to succeed Kim Jong Un as a political leader seems to be his sister, Kim Yo Jong. Kim Yo Jong could be North Korea’s most tyrannical dictator yet if she succeeds her brother Kim Jong-Un and may prove ‘a credible nuclear threat to the US

Kim Yo Jong looks so innocent with her attire, but there is a really dark power behind it. Know the real facts about her here ;

3 Years ago the USA blacklisted top North Korean officials like her for severe human rights abuse, torture, enslavement, and many more. There is no way to know which of these she plotted herself but as the supreme leader’s right-hand woman Kim-yo-jong definitely knows about them.

It’s not only North Koreans who need to understand the dangers of her becoming a leader. North Korea is one of the 9 countries with nuclear bombs and she seems very less open to global peace talks than her brother.

Two months ago while representing North Korea Kim yo jong decided to finish any negotiations about nuclear bombs with the US. She said, “The continuation of talks would happen only if the US made major changes in its attitude, and ended its hostile policy towards North Korea.

Nuclear power in the wrong hands is a huge deal so its a necessity to know who she really is.

According to the reports, much like her brother, Kim yo jong was a sheltered child, who lived and studied in Switzerland. She went back to Pyongyang to get a degree in computer science. Maybe it sounds very normal until you realize that we are talking about the hermit kingdom’s most powerful woman!!!

She is only in her early 30’s yet she holds some very high positions in the country where women have as many rights.

She is the second female ever appointed to the country’s highest decision-making council. Kim jong un trusted her so much to chose her for representing the country in South Korea in 2018. In the same year, she came with her brother to meet china’s and America’s presidents.

But what says most about her is that she controls North Korea’s Propaganda Machine. It is a vicious machine that made citizens worship their leaders like gods. The machine is responsible for the way all foreign trips show North Korea as a fun place. So it is actually spreading a big lie to the world promoting the idea that their highly oppressive country is not as bad as we think. Kim’s family was not seen as ordinary people by the people of North Korea, they were considered as God’s representatives who would take care of everything. Lindstaedt explained, if Kim Yo Jong came to power, then she would also be regarded as God just like his brother.

Recently the world heard rumors that Kim Jong-un may be dead. And despite the fact that North Korea is still biased against women, Kim Jong-un’s other brother prefers music over politics and his own children are too young to rule.

Kim Yo Jong’s blood may be the way she takes over as a very dangerous leader. She blew up a building just to show her power. She made her debut on the world stage by blowing up the liaison’s office”!!!\

Kim Jong-un did more nuclear tests than his father and grandfather combined. And the world could expect even worse from someone so desperate to prove her worth. May she will remind us of how lucky we are to be able to vote for our leaders unlike the people of North Korea.