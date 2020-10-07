You probably have no idea about this family ties of Bollywood celebs!!! Here’s a list of those

Bollywood celebrities and their relations have always got fans interested. There are certain families in Bollywood, who have been in the film business for ages. We know their lineage really well. But there are a few family connections in Bollywood, that you probably had no idea about them being related! For instance, do you know that the Kapoors and the Nandas were connected? Or Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor are bonded by their family first and then their common industry? We have a list of different celebrities who are bonded by family ties but not many of you might know about it.

Shraddha Kapoor and Lata Mangeshkar

You sure couldn’t have guessed this one. Lata Mangeshkar is Shraddha Kapoor’s grandfather’s cousin, making Shraddha her grand-niece!

Sonam Kapoor and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor are second cousins from Sonam’s maternal side. Sonam’s maternal grandmother and Ranveer’s paternal grandfather were siblings.

Kareena Kapoor and Shweta Bachchan

Shweta is Kareena’s paternal aunt’s daughter-in-law. The two aren’t bonded by blood but by their family ties.

Tabu and Shabana Azmi

Tabu is Shabana Azmi’s niece! Shabana’s brother, Jamal Hashmi, is the father of Tabu and Farah Naaz.

Alia Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi and Mohit Suri

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is Emraan’s uncle, which makes Alia, Pooja, and Shaheen his second cousins. As for Mohit, Emraan is his cousin as well. So that’s how they are all related.

Kiran Rao Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari

To understand their relation, you first need to know that Aamir Khan’s wife Kiran Rao and actress Aditi Rao Hydari belong to the royal Wanaparthy family of Telangana. Both Kiran and Aditi are first cousins as he was Kiran’s paternal grandfather and Aditi’s maternal grandfather.

Kajol Devgan, Rani Mukherjee, Ayan Mukherjee

The three stars fathers were first cousins, making them second cousins

Aamir Khan and Ali Zafar

Aamir Khan’s mother is a cousin of Ali Zafar’s father-in-law’s cousin’s mother. Ali Zafar is married to Aamir Khan’s distant cousin, Ayesha Fazli, making Aamir his brother in law.