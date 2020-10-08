2020 Nobel Prize in Literature announced…Read more!!!

Stockholm: The Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to the American poet Louise Glück “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal”.

“Louise Glück has published twelve collections of poetry and some volumes of essays on poetry… In her poems, the self listens for what is left of its dreams and delusions, and nobody can be harder than she in confronting the illusions of the self. With collections like The Triumph of Achilles (1985) and Ararat (1990) Glück found a growing audience in USA and abroad. In Ararat three characteristics unite to subsequently recur in her writing: the topic of family life; austere intelligence; and a refined sense of composition that marks the book as a whole,” her Nobel citation said.

The American poet, Louise Glück, awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in Literature was born on 1943 in New York and lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Apart from her writing she is a professor of English at Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut.