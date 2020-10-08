6 Kilo of gold worth Rs 2.5 crore seized at Calicut Airport

The Customs authorities has seized smuggled gold for 4 passengers at the Kozhikode International Airport. 6 kilograms of smuggled gold worth 2.5 crore rupees has been seized from 4 passengers arrived at the Kozhikode International Airport.

In the first case the Customs has seized 2.3 kg of gold worth Rs 90 lakh from two passengers including a woman who arrived at the Calicut International Airport from Sharjah in Air Arabia flight. 1.650 kgs of gold which was concealed in the undergarment of a woman passenger while 650 gms of gold was seized from rectum of a male passenger in three capsule shaped packets.

The accused were identified as Muhammed Aseeb a native of kozhikode and Jaseela a native of Kannur.

In the second case, the Air Customs Intelligence has seized 3.7 kilograms of gold worth Rs.1.65 core from two passengers arrived from Dubai. The gold was concealed in paste form. The authorities has seized 1.7 kg gold from the socks of Shanavas, a native of Kannur . 1.9 kg gold was seized from Sainudhin.