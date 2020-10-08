Artist uses salt to create artwork of celebs and landmarks….

An Egyptian artist has captured the attention of art enthusiasts around the world with his unique artworks that are created using just salt.

Hany Genedy has experimented with several materials such as leaves and money to create artwork, but settled for salt as it is versatile and cheap. Now he has created images of international celebrities, famous landmarks, and sporting personalities. His latest creation is an image of legendary actor Al Pacino, that he created by pouring white salt onto a black surface.

“At first it took me four or five hours to make a picture with salt then I had to erase it, but later I had the idea of looking for a way to preserve these work. After several attempts I was able to find a way to fix the pictures,” he told. Gendy makes only a small amount by selling his artworks. He hopes his salt art will soon get recognition in Cairo and other parts of the world.