Breaking News ;”Speeding container” crashed into car, 2 dead!!!

New Delhi: Two friends were killed when a container truck they were traveling in overturned on top of a car. The accident took place at Lajpat Nagar in Delhi. Ankit Malhotra, 35, and Ranjan Kalra, 38, employees of an event management company, were killed.

The car was entirely destroyed in the accident. Police say both died at the spot. The driver of the truck is absconding. The accident happened on the way to Delhi airport on the way to Kolkata. The container fell from a truck heading towards Tughlaqabad with 27 tonnes of rice. The container was removed from the road using JCB.