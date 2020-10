Lets see the latest bespoke gourmet cake masterpiece from Dubai-based pastry chef Nadia Parekh.

Nadia is the founder of Dubai-based, small-batch, gourmet bakery Mélange. She has a degree in clinical psychology from McGill Uni. “I guess you could link it in terms of comfort food,” she says. “But I think for me, the biggest thing is I find this really therapeutic.”

Watch this video by euronews: