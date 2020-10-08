Commodity Market: Gold prices remain firm

In the commodity market the price of gold has remained firm.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the December gold futures settled 0.15% lower at Rs. 49,971 per 10 gram.. Silver futures on MCX dipped 0.23% to Rs. 60,280 per kg. In the previous session, gold had slipped Rs.500 per 10 gram while silver had declined 0.4%.

In the Kerala market the price of sovereign gold has remained firm at Rs. 37,200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4650. On Wednesday, the price of gold has slipped by Rs.280 per 8 gram.

In the international market, the price of spot gold remained firm at $1,886.69 per ounce. Among other precious metals, silver was steady at $23.83 per ounce, platinum was up 0.1% at $865.21, while palladium was flat at $2,352.18.