Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency, the Indian rupee had surged against the US dollar. The positive opening of Indian share market and weakening of US dollar had supported the Indian rupee.

In the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.29 against the US dollar and it later gained some ground and touched 73.28, up 5 paise from its previous close. On Wednesday, the rupee settled at 73.33 against the US dollar. UAE dirham is at 19.94 against the Indian rupee.

Also Read: Woman, 2-year-old daughter drown in well

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05% to 93.58.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,093.81 crore on Wednesday.