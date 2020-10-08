‘Health Update Tovino Thomas’ ; Under Observation For 48 Hours, Says Medical Bulletin

Malayalam movie fans were shocked to hear the saddening news of actor Tovino’s accident. Tovino Thomas was injured during the shooting location of the movie ‘Kala’. The cause of the injury was an accident between the organizational scenes. The actor was admitted to the hospital due to severe abdominal pain. Subsequent examination revealed excessive bleeding. He was then admitted to the ICU.

According to a medical bulletin released by the hospital, the star’s health is satisfactory. The medical bulletin states that Tovino will remain under observation in the intensive care unit for another 48 hours. Tovino will need to stay in the ICU for another 48 hours. The details are as follows; Hospital officials said in a medical bulletin that his condition was “satisfactory” and that he would be discharged from the ICU soon. Tovino was admitted to Renai Medicity in Kochi.

The bleeding stopped

After that, a CT scan was performed. Tovino was found bleeding near his liver. But now there is no sign of bleeding, the medical report said. The hospital said the condition was not serious and would be monitored until it improves.

Talked on the phone

The general secretary of the Amma organization said that he had spoken to Idavela Babu over the phone and told him that he did not have any serious health problems. Tovino was ready to do the action scenes himself without the dupes in the film, which is important for the conflict.