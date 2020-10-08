Hilarious!!! Trump’s White house return compared with SRK’s entry in K3G….

A hilarious video has been going viral that has amused viewers to bits. It was posted by a user named Saloni Nahar. The video shows the similarities between US President Donald Trump’s return to the White House after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and the famous entry scene from the Karan Johar film, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.’

The entry scene in the movie shows Shahrukh Khan coming back home with his on-screen mother, Jaya Bachchan, already sensing that he is at the doorsteps, waiting to greet her. It has often gone viral on social media and used in memes.

BYE THIS IS SO FUNNY pic.twitter.com/BZ5SMtHWvY — nabs ❊ ❃ ❋ ❁ (@nabrathhhh) October 6, 2020

The tune from the movie plays in the background and, somehow, it goes perfectly with Trump’s video which is adding to the hilarity of it all.