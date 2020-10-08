DH Latest NewsUttar PradeshLatest News

LPG tanker catches fire on highway

Oct 8, 2020, 07:46 am IST

An LPG tanker has caught fire suddenly on the highway. The incident took place at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

The LPG tanker caught fire suddenly on the Agra-Delhi highway. The LPG tanker was going from Mathura to Agra.

The fire in the LPG tanker caused a rapid explosion. The explosion was so terrific and the explosion has caused a chaos on the highway. The fire fighters controlled the fire after many hours of struggle.

