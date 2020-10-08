LPG tanker catches fire on highway

An LPG tanker has caught fire suddenly on the highway. The incident took place at Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

The LPG tanker caught fire suddenly on the Agra-Delhi highway. The LPG tanker was going from Mathura to Agra.

Also Read: Air India announces new international flight services from October 10

The fire in the LPG tanker caused a rapid explosion. The explosion was so terrific and the explosion has caused a chaos on the highway. The fire fighters controlled the fire after many hours of struggle.