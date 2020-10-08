‘Magnificent spin:- ’Take a look what this old man does to show off his suit!!! Watch the viral video

An old man owner of a menswear shop called ‘Harrell’s Menswear and Tuxedo Central’ in Florida has become an overnight sensation on the internet. The reason behind his popularity is a video posted by a man named Christian D. Harris on Twitter.
The elderly owner is seen donning a pink suit. He enters the room and stops suddenly. Then, he shows off his suit by executing a ‘microwave spin’ where he is spinning standing one place at a snail place, which is similar to the circular disc which moves inside the electronic appliance when a food item is inside it. The spin is actually a dance move that has become extremely popular with many nowadays. Harris also posted a screenshot of the shop’s page for the netizens as well as a video of him wearing a suit he bought from there in the comment section. Some also compared him to the dance and music legend Michael Jackson because of how smooth his step was.
Me modeling for my wife before we leave to go on our date: pic.twitter.com/bPNOUk5Po0
— Christian D. Harris (@chrxstianh__) October 6, 2020
