Police honours driver for ‘zero traffic violations’ in 45 years

The police has honoured a man for not committing any traffic violations in 45 years. A UAE citizen has been honoured by the Sharjah Police.

Mal Abdullah Ibrahim Al Hammadi has not committed any traffic offences in the last 45 years. He got his driving license in 1975 and form then he has not committed any traffic violations.

“I keep myself updated about the latest traffic laws and always abide by the speed limits. A responsible citizen is one who leads his life according to the prevailing laws. Reckless driving is dangerous. Youths are the future leaders of this country. Don’t let your lives go to waste, the future needs you”, Ibrahim Al Hammadi said.

Sharjah police had honoured 9 senior citizens in the emirate for this. They were felicitated at a ceremony held at the Sharjah Police Club to mark the International Day of Older Persons.