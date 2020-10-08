Prince William and Kate welcomes Ukraine president at Buckingham Palace….

London’s Buckingham Palace held its first royal event in more than six months as Prince William and his wife Kate welcomed Ukraine’s president and first lady.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge greeted Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his wife Olena in a brief meeting at the palace’s Throne Room on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. The two couples did not wear masks but they did not shake hands, and observed social distancing while conversing from two couches.

Buckingham Palace has not been used for a royal event since March when the UK’s coronavirus lockdown came into effect. Its State Rooms are usually open to the public during the summer, but they have remained closed along with other royal attractions.