Railway announces 5 pairs of special trains

The Indian Railway has announced 5 pairs of special trains. The Central Railway has announced special trains. The trains will be operated in Maharashtra from October 9.

While two of these five special trains will be operated between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Pune, one each will run on CSMT-Nagpur, CSMT-Gondia and CSTM-Solapur routes. The CSMT-Nagpur will be Duronto special train, while others will be superfast specials.

The special trains between CSMT-Pune will halt on the regular stops of Deccan Queen and Indrayni Express, while the CSMT-Gondia, CSMT-Solapur and CSMT-Nagpur trains on the designated stops of Vidarbha Express, Siddheshwar Express and Duranto Express.

The reservation for the trains will commence from October 8. Ansd only passengers with confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains.