‘Stan’ Tyrannosaurus Rex fossil sold at an auction for a huge amount!!!

A 67-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton sold for $31.8 million ( 233 crores) at an auction in New York. The sale set a new world record for any dinosaur fossil ever sold at auction., The fossil is nicknamed as Stan, Standing 13 feet tall and 40 feet long, Stan is one of the most complete T Rex skeletons.

It’s rare that archaeologists find Tyrannosaur fossils as complete as Stan and even rarer that such skeletons appear on the market. The last time a comparable specimen came to auction was in 1997, when a T. rex named Sue sold for $8.36 million or nearly $13.5 million, given the rate of inflation to the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago. Researchers have theorized that punctures in Stan’s skull and fused neck vertebrae demonstrate that this Tyrannosaur was a warrior, one likely to have survived attacks from his own species. Scientists also estimate that the dinosaur would have weighed nearly 8 tons when it was alive, more than twice the weight of a modern African elephant. Stan brought energy to an otherwise muted auction. Of the 59 works, four were withdrawn before the auction began; nine works failed to sell.