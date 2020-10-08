Things to be done to prevent vision problems in children…

Today is World Vision Day. The aim of the day is to raise awareness about the visually impaired. ‘Hope in Sight‘ is the motto of this year’s World Vision Day.

It is normal to find vision problems in children during school hours. Children’s visual impairments are often identified between classes. Blurred vision is a common problem in children. Short-sightedness, short-sightedness and astigmatism can cause blurred vision.

Focusing eyes on reading or studying can cause eye strain. Symptoms of vision problems include occasional headaches, skipping reading, closing one eye to focus, reading more closely, saying that the eye is disturbed, seeing objects in two, and skipping a few lines while reading.

Things to do to prevent problems in children:

*Check the child’s eyes before school opens every year to make sure there are no vision problems. See a good ophthalmologist for this.

*Control the excessive use of gadgets by children even after learning.

*Control viewing time for TV. Be sure to keep a certain distance when viewing.

*Be careful not to expose the eyes to direct sunlight.

*Be careful not to let too much light into your eyes.

*Teach a healthy diet. Include green leafy vegetables, protein, vitamins, minerals and carbohydrates in the right amounts in your diet.

*Practice eye exercises as well as body exercises.

*See a doctor as soon as possible if you have vision problems. Or the muscles may be stressed and vision may be impaired.

*Sitting in an online class all day and then sitting in front of the TV and mobile phone again for fun will increase the stress on the eyes.

*If you spend 45 minutes continuously in front of digital screens, then take a 15 minute break. This will help to avoid headaches and other physical ailments.

*After school, involve children in some form of physical activity or play.