This man has done some extreme body modifications to look like a “black alien”!!! Take a look at his horrific transformation

Anthony Loffredo, 32, has also covered himself in tattoos and piercings to make himself look like a real-life alien. The self-proclaimed alien had his tongue split and his eyeballs tattooed. The Frenchman also surgically removed his nose to turn himself into a “black alien.” He visited Barcelona-based modifier Oscar Marquez for help since the operation is illegal in his native country. The extreme surgeon carried out the procedure known as a “rhinotomy”, which has left Anthony with a gaping hole in his face. Anthony posted on his Instagram: “Thank you to you @oscarmarquezbodymod you will have marked my life … now I can walk with my head high thanks to you I am proud of what we did together.”

This is not the first jaw-dropping operation the self-proclaimed alien has undertaken. He also had both of his ears surgically removed in order to look more extra-terrestrial. He also risked tongue-splitting, which involves cutting the muscular organ in two with a scalpel. His aim was to look like a ‘black alien’. As well as this, he braved getting his eyeballs tattooed even though the inkings can leave him blind. In order to look more like an alien, Anthony also had dermal implants put in his face – which gives his skin a bumpier texture. He now has reptilian-style bumps on his forehead and chiseled lines across his cheekbones. “From a very young age, I have been passionate about mutations and transformations of the human body.”