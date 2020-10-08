Trucks coming from other states are potential carriers of Coronavirus: Chief Minister

Chief Minister has said that the trucks coming from other state are potential carriers of coronavirus infection in the state. Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister has said this during an administrative meeting.

“We should not forget that Jhargram shares border with Jharkhand. There are trucks from Mumbai, Chennai and other states passing through the district. We can conduct forensic tests on the tyres of a couple of lorries that pass through the toll plaza to see if the virus is spreading through these,” said Mamata Banjerjee.

“I think this (COVID-19) is also air-borne. We actually do not have a clear idea how it is spreading, if it can get transmitted from the bag we are using in the market or from the clothes… The only thing that we can do is take appropriate precautionary measures. And since cases are on the rise in Jhargram, we have to take measures in advance,” Banerjee explained.

“People coming in lorries from other states, such as Delhi, Mumbai or Chennai, must carry own food. The virus might be spreading when these people sit in dhabas to eat food. If they want to eat in dhabas, proper sanitisation and health protocol should be followed there,” she said .