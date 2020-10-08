“Your eyes show the strength of your soul”: World Vision Day…

People who have lost their sight have more insight than those who have eyes. We are surrounded by people who have regained the world of color they lost in life through the successes of life.

World Sight Day is observed on every second Thursday of October each year. It aims to create global awareness about vision impairment and blindness. Maximum of the population suffering from eye diseases worldwide can prevent these with right measures. The theme for World Sight Day 2020 is ‘hope in sight‘. Since, now most of the activities throughout the day are done online, whether it is work, entertainment or staying connected with friends. This dependence on gadgets increased a lot during the COVID-19 pandemic. This has led to computer vision syndrome or digital eye strain usually presents as one or more of the following symptoms: headache, tiredness, eye strain or pain, blurred vision, and itchy, red eyes. Here are few tips that can minimise digital eye strain:

20-20-20 rule: Take frequent breaks when working on a screen device. You should look away from the screen every 20 minutes and close your eyes for 20 seconds. Then open your eyes and look at something far away at least 20 feet away.

Optimize your monitors: Reduce the brightness on your screen devices. Also, adjust colors to decrease the blue light, which is linked to more eyestrain. You may want to shift to the night-time mode.

Blink more often: When you focus especially on bright screens, the rate of blinking decreases. This means that the eyes do not receive adequate lubrication, leading to dry eyes. This results in tired, gritty and sore eyes. Therefore, you must actively remember to blink more often.

Position your screen right: Make sure the computer screen is at least 22-28 inches away. In addition to this, the center of the screen should be about 10-15 degrees below eye level, and that you are sitting upright in a chair with your arms supported.

Wear your glasses: Make sure you wear the appropriate spectacles when using your computer screens. Make sure your prescription is up to date. For this, an annual eye check-up is essential.

Visit your doctor: If your symptoms persist or worsen, please do visit your eye doctor. Talk to your doctor if you need an in-person consult, or if a tele-consult will work for your problems. Continue your medication as prescribed, feel free to reach out in case you need any clarifications.