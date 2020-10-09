Beautiful to look at; But this giant spider web is enough to trap man…

Cobwebs are amazing and beautiful creations in nature. We have mostly seen small spider webs. But a spider web large enough to trap a man has now been found.

This beautiful net is found in the Missouri forest in the United States. This large spider web was discovered by Francis Scaliki, a media expert at the Missouri Department of Conservation, was copied and introduced to the outside world. “It’s enough to trap a man,” he claimed. At first glance, this frightening net was identified as belonging to the Orb Beaver spider. The net is woven between two trees. The man who goes through this at night is sure to get caught without knowing that there is a net!

Orb weaver spiders are members of the Aranedae spider family. They make their nets in fields, gardens or forests. The spider also weaves new webs every day. They only use the old net until the evening. After resting for about an hour, they eat the old net and weave the new net in the same place. The main food of these spiders is small flying insects. Each spider weaves a web according to its size. Therefore, the size of each spider’s web will be different. These spiders, which are not harmful to humans, build their nets with the aim of finding food.