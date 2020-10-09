‘Chai paratha’ ice cream; Try this viral bizarre food combination, it’s intriguing!!!

Chai is a drink that Indians love to pair with a number of dishes. Some like a Samosa to go with their favorite cup of tea, others prefer a Khaman Dhokla along with it. Chai Parantha is also one combination that people adore. Chai-lovers were in for an intriguing surprise when their favorite food combination was reinvented. A Twitter user named Owais Siddiqui came up with this one of a kind dessert. The ice cream was ‘Masala Chai’ flavored which consisted of spices and tea leaves. The paratha itself was sugar-laced and was used as a cone for the ice-cream.

Chai paratha reimagined, spiced doodh patti ice cream with sugar laced parhatta. pic.twitter.com/CzPORPMb0U — Owais Siddiqui (@OwaisO) October 8, 2020

He created an interesting version of the classic combination of Chai Parantha. Rather than consuming the beverage along with the bread, he converted the bread into a sugary treat and paired it with chai-flavored ice-cream. “Chai Paratha reimagined,” was what Siddiqui titled his creation as. The innovative dish took Twitter by storm, amassing over 3k likes and nearly 2k retweets. Netizens were divided over the fusion food. While some users were interested to know how it tasted, others did not find the combination appealing.