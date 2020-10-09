Giving a great relief to humanity, coronavirus vaccines will be rolled out next month. The coronavirus vaccine will be rolled out next month in England. This was reported by a British daily citing the National Health Service (NHS) in Britain.

As per reports in Sun Daily, 5 massive vaccination centres will be ready before Christmas. These centres will have the capacity to treat tens of thousands of people daily. And will have trained nurses, physiotherapists and paramedics. The centres will be in all major cities in the country including London, Leeds and Hull.

As per reports, the British government has asked the medical tea, in the country to prepare for the mass vaccination by late October. British Army will also help the medical team in the mass vaccination.

Oxford University in England is frontrunner in developing the vaccine for coronavirus. Around 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccination have already been ordered by the British Government.

At first the vaccine will be given to care-home residents and staff. Those aged over 80 and NHS staff are next, followed by all over 65s, younger adults at higher risk and people over 50.