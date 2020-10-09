Covid-19 Updates: 1,424 recoveries in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 1,075 new coronavirus cases along with 1,424 recoveries and 4 deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Thus the overall coronavirus cases has reached at 104,004. The total recoveries reached at 94,903. The death toll has reached at 442. The recovery rate is at 91.2% and fatality rate is at 0.4% in UAE.

120,665 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in UAE in the last 24 hours. The total tests has crossed 10 million. UAE has become the first country in the world where the number of Covid-19 tests conducted has exceeded its population .