‘If people do this, BJP will be in power for another 30-35 years’: Chief Minister

If the 80% of people in the state hand the pictures of Swami Vivekananda and his message in their home then BJP will be in power of next 35 years, claimed the Chief Minister. BJP leader and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said this. Biplab Kumar Deb said this while addressing BJP Mahila Morcha meeting.

“I have seen, even in my village, people hanging pictures of communist leaders – Jyoti Basu, Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong – in their drawing rooms. Could we not hang pictures of Swami Vivekananda? Our party will keep our ideologies and sanskars (values) – if 80 per cent of Tripura houses hang pictures of Swami Vivekananda, then this government will remain for another 30-35 years,” Deb said .

“Swami Vivekananda said talk less, keep silent and concentrate on work. Our energy gets wasted if we talk much. So, we should not waste our energy,” Biplab Deb said.

Biplab Kumar Deb asked the mahila morcha activists to highlight Indian culture among the people. Earlier, in August, Deb had distributed books on Swami Vivekananda to COVID-19 patients to keep them mentally strong and motivated.