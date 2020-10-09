India reaps continuous gains in defense; Successfully test-fires a new anti-radiation missile

New Delhi: India has reaped successive gains in the defense sector.” RUDRAM” Anti-Radiation missile to power Indian Air Force aircraft, has been successfully test-fires. Rudram was developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation, from a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft off the east coast today. Rudram is the country’s first indigenous Anti Radiation missile for Indian Air Force, being developed by DRDO, and is integrated on SU-30 MkI fighter aircraft as the launch platform, having the capability of varying ranges based on launch conditions.

The New Generation Anti-Radiation Missile (Rudram-1) which is India’s first indigenous anti-radiation missile developed by @DRDO_India for Indian Air Force was tested successfully today at ITR,Balasore. Congratulations to DRDO & other stakeholders for this remarkable achievement. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 9, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to congratulate DRDO and other stakeholders for the test’s success. “The New Generation Anti-Radiation Missile (Rudram-1) which is India’s first indigenous anti-radiation missile developed by DRDO for Indian Air Force was tested successfully today at ITR, Balasore. Congratulations to DRDO and other stakeholders for this remarkable achievement,” the Defence Minister tweeted. The missile is a potent weapon for the Indian Air Force for suppression of enemy air defense effectively from large standoff ranges.