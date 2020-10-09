Indian Railway to resume double-decker train service

The Indian Railway has decided to resume the double-decker train service. The double decker train service will be resumed from October 10. The North Western Railway spokesperson announced this.

The Jaipur-Delhi double-decker train will resume its operations from October 10.The train will depart from Jaipur at 6 am daily and reach Delhi Sarai Rohilla railway station at 10.30 am. The train will leave Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 5.35 pm and reach Jaipur at 10.05 pm.

Indian Railway has suspended the regular passenger train services in March due to Covid-19 lockdown. Till then it has operated special trains for migrant labourers and AC special trains only.