Lets go through some of the bizzare foods of 2020 that has gone viral…

Nothing can sort your mood like food. But on the contrary, if it’s terrible, like Gulab Jamun Pav or Dal Makhani Cappuccino, you are pretty much aware of the result. The internet, now and then, ends up discovering bizarre food combinations. In 2019, social media invented Sweet Maggi with rose petals and milk, milkshake loaded with Kurkure and also, Choco Cherry Dosa.

2020, for that matter, is no less. Friday began with a viral tweet of a man, who reimagined the concept of tea and paratha and instead, replaced it with masala chai ice cream and sugar laced paratha. Well, internet was divided over the post and while several were willing to try, others despised it.

Not just masala chai ice cream, but several other bizarre food combinations also made headlines in 2020.

1.Chocolate Samosa Pav:

2.Chocolate Coated Fried Chicken:

3.Red Sauce Pasta Dosa:

Tamil Friend jab iss type ka dosa Dekhta bahut Gaaliya deta hai ?? pic.twitter.com/CVNPEHutTz — RDX GARU ?? (@India_Maharaj) August 22, 2020

4.Chicken Tikka and Chai:

5.Kiwi Pizza:

I have can now say I have witnessed hell@DaddyWarpig pic.twitter.com/WjC48p9Y3U — Ranba_Ral (@Ranba_Ral) January 12, 2020

6.Ice Cream Vada Pav:

Gujarat's answer to Vada Pav is here. Vada Pav in mud. pic.twitter.com/RoTv67xVnh — Desi Gooner (@Sahil_Adhikaari) September 15, 2020

7.Roshogolla Biryani:

Rosogolla r Biriyani !!!It sounds unbelievable ? But I just had the ' Angoori Rosogolla Biriyani ' along with Hara Bhara Kebab , Aloo Chaap and Dahi ka Chutney ( along with Raita and vinegar soaked Peyaaz ) and Firni . The combo seemed very interesting and is a part of the delivery menu called ' Biriyani Bahaar ' by Aaheli Xpress . Priced at Rs 799/- thus serves for 2 people . There is also Biriyani for Vegans and for the ' Maach loving Bangalis there is Katla Biriyani and also the Mutton Biriyani Combo . Julkaissut Madly FOOD Lover – MFL Lauantaina 3. lokakuuta 2020

8.Masala Chai Ice Cream and Sugar Laced Paratha: