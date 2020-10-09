“Lots of lime with a bit of alcohol.” This Coronavirus desert will amuse you!!! Take a look

A restaurant in Prague’s historic centre invented a dessert shaped like the novel coronavirus, an attempt to arrest a slump in business that is already proving a hit with customers. The dessert’s creator, Olga Budnik, said she got the idea during the lockdown in the spring. “I found a photo of the virus on the internet and I figured out in detail how to make the dessert – how to make the spikes, what the colour would be like, and I prepared it all,” she told.

The dessert is slightly smaller than a tennis ball, with a chocolate crust and dusted with cocoa butter spray. The virus’ “spikes” are made of white chocolate and dried raspberries. A confectioner arranges a cake shaped like a microscopic view of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 at a bakery, amid concerns about the spread of the disease (COVID-19), in Prague. Inside there is a pistachio filling with raspberry puree and raspberries in the centre. The delicacy has been a big success, with sales of more than 100 each day and rising. “The coronavirus crisis has meant a huge drop for us, in tens of per cent, like for other gastro enterprises,” the cafe’s marketing manager Vojtech Hermanek said. “But at the same time, it was a chance to bring out the coronavirus cake which is a symbol … showing that not everything is lost. It will be lots of lime with a bit of alcohol,” she said.