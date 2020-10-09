New technology installed at Thailand shop forcing customers to wear masks…Know more!!!

A shop in Thailand has installed a new system to ensure that its doors are open only to customers who wear masks.
Twitter user Niall Harbison shared a video of the shop which has a door fitted with a machine that scans the face of the customer for a mask and also records the body temperature. The doors open only if the machine detects a mask and the customer doesn’t have a fever.
“Removes awkward mask arguments for staff as well,” Harbison wrote as caption the video.
My local shops in Thailand. In 2 seconds scans my temperature and to see if wearing mask. Doors don’t open if not. 3 cases in 100+ days here. Removes awkward mask arguments for staff as well. pic.twitter.com/4Eac5fMsLR
— Niall Harbison (@NiallHarbison) October 4, 2020
