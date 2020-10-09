DH Latest NewsWest BengalLatest News

Newly married couple commits suicide

In a tragic incident, a newly married couple were committed suicide. The incident took place at Nimpura area in Kharagpur town in West Bengal. The couple were migrant workers hailing from Andhra Pradesh.  The neighbours of the couple had  found the bodies.

As per reports, the man who is a migrant worker used to work in  Kharagpur. The couple got married just before the lockdown. And the man has lost his job during the Covid-19 lockdown. And the couple were living in acute poverty.

The police after preliminary investigation informed  that they died due to consumption of poison.

