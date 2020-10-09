Oxford, Harvard .. Modi to bring campuses of foreign universities to India…

New Delhi: The Center is preparing to enact legislation to allow leading foreign educational institutions like Yale, Oxford, Stanford and Harvard to operate in India.

The government is preparing to legislate in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suggestion that the campuses of world-renowned institutions should be made more efficient in India. “The Australian government and some foreign universities have expressed interest in the proposal,” Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said in a statement. The new education policy also suggested that foreign institutions could be allowed campuses in India.

India needs to boost its education sector to become more competitive and close the growing gap between college curricula and market demands. It’s currently ranked 72 among 132 nations in the 2020 Global Talent Competitiveness Index that measures the nation’s ability to grow, attract and retain talent.