PUBG ready to return to India; PUBG Corporation in talks with Airtel…

It was reported that efforts have been made to bring back the PUBG mobile game in collaboration with Bharti Airtel. Earlier, it was seen that the company was in talks with Reliance Jio to bring the game back to the Indian market.

But a new report indicates that talks with Jio are over and that initial talks with Airtel are currently on progress to bring the game to market. On September 2 this year, the central government banned 118 Chinese apps, including PUBG. The move comes after it was found that customer information had been leaked and did not meet security standards. But the company later severed ties with China.

After this, the company is now in talks with Airtel. Negotiations are progressing between Airtel and PUBG Corporation to transfer the distribution rights of PUBG Mobile. PUBG is working hard to return to the Indian market at any cost. In addition, PUBG is forming a new team and the company is conducting interviews with people with 4 to 6 years of experience in the field.