‘There is only one China in the world’: China issues guidelines for Indian media

China has issued directives and guidelines for Indian media. The guidelines issued by the Chinese Embassy in India has included ‘do’s and don’ts’ for Indian media. The Chinese embassy has issued guidelines for Indian media for covering the national day of Taiwan. China has said that all countries having diplomatic ties with China should “firmly honour their commitment to the One-China policy”.

“Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory…All countries that have diplomatic relations with China should firmly honour their commitment to the One-China policy, which is also the long-standing official position of the Indian government,” an email send by Chinese embassy said.

“We hope Indian media can stick to Indian government’s position on the Taiwan question and do not violate the One-China principle. In particular, Taiwan shall not be referred to as a ‘country (nation)’ or ‘Republic of China’ or the leader of China’s Taiwan region as ‘President’, so as not to send the wrong signals to the general public,” the Chinese email said.

Taiwan will celebrate its national day on October 10. China has never accepted Taiwan as country and claims it as a part of China.

Earlier, the Taiwanese trade office in New Delhi has given full-page advertisements in some Indian newspapers ahead of their national day . The advertisement featured a picture of President Tsai Ing-wen with a caption: “Taiwan and India are natural partners.” This has ignited the wrath of China.

India and Taiwan has no diplomatic relation. But in 1995, India and Taiwan established representative offices in their respective capitals though. Taiwan has the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in New Delhi, while India has the India-Taipei Association in Taipei.