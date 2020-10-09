What a beautiful friendship; Dog seen hugging baby….

We have seen many videos on social media showing the love of pets for small children. There are many animals that take part in children’s games and stay with them as friends. The video of such a dog and child has gone viral on social media.

The first part of the video shows a child hugging a pet dog at home. In the background you can hear the mother’s voice telling her to hug the dog slowly. But when the child hugs him, the dog hugs him back with the same love. The two hugged each other twice. You can hear the mother’s voice in the video, surprised by the dog’s sudden reaction.

Dog actually hugs him back, how beautiful is this guys ?? pic.twitter.com/QGjyzs2215 — ? Simon BRFC Hopkins ? (@HopkinsBRFC) October 7, 2020

The dog hugs him back. The video was shared on the Twitter account of Simon BRFC Hopkins with the caption ‘How beautiful it is?’. Thousands of people watched the 12-second video. Many people commented below the video praising the friendship between the two.