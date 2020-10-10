K Surendran shares a song by a little girl; Modiji praises her…

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state president K Surendran shared the Himachal Pradesh folk song sung by a Malayalee girl Devika. Devika, a ninth-grader, shared a song on Facebook praising Modiji for accepting her compliments.

Devika sang a unique Himachal folk song that starts with ‘Champa Kithani Door’. Devika’s song has been viewed by over four million people on social media. After this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came on stage to congratulate Devika. Proud of Devika! Her melodious singing ‘Strengthens the essence of’ One India, Great India ” was tweeted on Twitter, praising the Prime Minister in Malayalam.

Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur also praised Devika for listening to the song. He invited Devika to Himachal.