Aamir Khan’s Daughter Shares Her Battle With Depression,See Video!!!

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira shared her depression journey on World Mental Health Day and has started a conversation on Instagram. Ira Khan has revealed about fighting depression for more than 4 years.

Ira, who is barely about 23, took to Instagram to reveal that she has been diagnosed with ‘clinical depression.’ She has shared a video asserting that she is doing “much better” now. However, she added hopes to help people struggling with mental health issues by initiating a conversation on social media.

Through her post, Ira has also preached the common questions that are asked when someone opens up about depression. “Let’s start from where I started. What do I have to be depressed about? Who am I to be depressed? I have everything, right?”, she said.

Ira’s post on depression has been garnering enormous love from all quarters. Actress Hazel Keech commented, “Proud of you Tich”, while Telugu actress Siddhi Inani wrote, “More power to you Ira. Looking forward to educating me more about mental health through this initiative.” Several fans sent out regards to Ira.

Ira is Aamir Khan’s daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. In 2019, the young talent had stepped into the world of showbiz by making her directorial debut with a stage production ‘Euripides’ Medea’. More recently Ira also learned tattoo-making and shared her experience on Instagram saying, “Not bad, right? I think I have an alternate career. #firsttime #tattoo #inker #inktober #artist #bucketlist #levelunlocked”