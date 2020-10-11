At first glance it looks like a zebra but actually they are relatives of giraffe….

At first glance, it looks like a zebra. If you see stripes and backs like them, one would think that they are related to Zebras. But they are not related to zebras but to giraffes. What about the long-faced and short-necked giraffes?…These are known as Okapi…

* They have reddish coffee powder colored body. The hind legs have stripes similar to those of zebras. They are seen outside during the day. Although at first glance they may seem to belong to the zebra family, they are actually the only land relatives of giraffes. They have elongated ears similar to those of giraffes. These ears can pick up even the smallest sound quickly. But they do not have the long neck, which is the biggest feature of giraffes. However, it has a longer neck and head than other species.



* Small lines similar to those of zebras help them to escape from enemies to some extent. In addition, these lines help children to follow their mothers. These are generally solitary creatures. A glandular substance in the form of tar is produced from a gland under their feet. This sticky substance can be found all over the area where these occur. It also has a special smell. This substance is used to confirm the presence of other organisms in the group.

* They are vegetarians who eat small plants and fruits. They are found only in the rainforests of Congo, Africa. They have long tongues. They can be used to clean the eyes, ears and head. Generally, they do not go into crowds. They like to live quietly without getting bogged down in the clutter.



* Their gestation period is 420 to 450 days. Newborn babies drink breast milk for up to six months. Can walk within 30 minutes of birth. At the age of four to five, they begin to live independently. Okapis live in protected environments for up to 30 years. These are largely endangered species.