Barbie shares a youtube vlog against racism…Watch video…

The plastic Mattel doll, Barbie goes viral after she had a discussion with her friend Nikki, a Black doll, on the topic in the latest episode of ‘Barbie Vlogs’ on YouTube. The animated video about addressing racial bias and discrimination received a positive response on Twitter, with people saying it’s great to use the doll’s popularity to address such issues.

“People might think that my life looks fine, but the truth is I, and so many other Black people have to deal with racism all the time,” Nikki says. “It’s really hurtful and it can be scary and sad, and I wanted to share some stories about that today.”

In the one-minute video, Nikki tells Barbie different instances when she was judged based on the colour of her skin. “Barbie and I had a sticker-selling contest on the beach last month. We split up and went our separate directions to see who could sell the most. While I was on the boardwalk, beach security stopped me three times,” Nikki shares. “The security officer thought I was doing something bad, even though I was doing exactly the same thing that you were doing.”

Watch the video here:

People on Twitter, where the video has garnered millions of views shared by multiple accounts, started a conversation on how Barbie is no longer just a symbol of make-up and unrealistic beauty standards for little girls but has become something inspiring and aware. Many were left impressed by the company’s support to the Black Lives Matter movement to raise awareness.