“BJP Releases Candidates List For Bihar Assembly Polls” ; Know More….

New Delhi: The BJP released a list of 46 candidates, for the second stage of the Bihar assembly polls, taking to 75 the number of constituencies for which the party has declared its nominees so far. State minister Nand Kishore Yadav and Nitish Mishra, are among those named by the party as its candidates.

The list was released a day after the party’s central election committee, which comprises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP is competing in the assembly elections in alliance with the JD(U). Two other parties Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) have also been enclosed in the partnership.

The BJP is contesting on 110 seats in the 243-member assembly. The party has given 11 seats from its quota to the VIP. The JD(U) will contest on 115 seats, ditching its remaining share of seven seats for the HAM. The assembly polls in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.